Journal Times editorial: Star of David has no place in vaccine, mask protests

It’s more than a case of being out of line or an instance of poor taste.
Plain and simple, it’s reprehensible.
We’re talking about the use of the Star of David by those protesting against COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements.
Yellow Star of David symbols were used by Nazi Germany in the 1930s and 1940s to identify and round up Jews in Hitler’s unspeakable ethnic cleansing campaign in a quest to create a master Aryan race. The Holocaust resulted in the death of some 6 million Jews in Hitler’s mechanized death camps. Thousands of other so-called “undesirables,” including the mentally and physically impaired, homosexuals, Roma people and outspoken religious leaders, also perished.
They were men, women and even children who, only because of their bloodlines or DNA, became scapegoats in a time of madness in the world.
The vaccination opponents and mask-mandate protesters have tried to draw a parallel to another of the Nazis’ horrific legacies — conducting medical experiments on human beings without consent and/or while imprisoned.
On the reasonable side, those with concerns about vaccines have pointed out that there haven’t been years of clinical trials and that the full extent of side effects is still not conclusive. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did, on Monday morning, grant full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people ages 16 and older.)
On the outlandish side, there have been claims that vaccines alter DNA or that the shots inset microchips in people. Conspiracy theories that serve only to confuse people at best and, at worst, deter the campaign to corral the virus.
We stand wholeheartedly by the belief that those opposing vaccine and mask requirements have the right to make their opinions heard. That can be done in protests, by attending meetings, by writing letters and commentaries to the local newspaper. That said, these need to be done in a civil and safe way so that the rights of those not sharing their opinions are not infringed.
In the United States, as politically and socially divided as the nation is, the First Amendment to the Constitution gives us the right to freely express our beliefs. In Nazi Germany and totalitarian regimes past and present, that was and is not the case. No one in America is being rounded up and shipped to a gulag or concentration camp.
Use of the Star of David by protesters, worn on clothing and drawn on protest posters, should end immediately. It is an insult to victims and survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants.