Journal Times editorial: Sports, businesses step up to fight coronavirus spread

Private industries — from the sports world to restaurants to retailers — last week quickly stepped up to help workers faced with the loss of wages because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

While Congress was squabbling over legislation — finally passed by the House on Saturday, a bill which also addresses workers’ lost wages due to the virus — players, companies and others had already moved on it.

Most of the sports world cratered last week when the NBA cancelled a game just before tipoff because a player had tested positive for COVID-19 — and then indefinitely cancelled all other games to prevent the spread in arenas. Ditto for the NCAA, which whacked the highly popular March Madness tournaments. Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League — most major sports, including golf, responded by cancelling or postponing sports events, decisions that could cost them many billions of dollars in an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19.