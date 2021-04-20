Journal Times editorial: Spending plan for COVID stimulus funds was premature

Political grandstanding? Legislative Russian roulette? A grand waste of time?

At the very least, it appears to be a case of putting the cart before the horse.

We’re talking about the state Legislature introducing bills that, if adopted, would dictate how to spend nearly $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding. The problem is the legislation was written before it was clear how federal rules would dictate how the money can be spent. And, according to the state’s own nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, spending the funds outside the dictates of their purpose could result in the state having to return the money.

Not that it would get that far. According to an April 7 report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a spokesman for Gov. Tony Evers indicated a veto of the legislation was likely. In fact, it is the governor who will control the funds, anyway.

The warning about potential consequences came from the LFB, which provides fiscal and program information and analyses to the Legislature, its committees and individual legislators. It also serves as staff to the Joint Committee on Finance — a 16-member Committee which reviews and deliberates on legislation affecting state revenues and appropriations.

