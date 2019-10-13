House Speaker Nancy Pelosi simply should call for a vote. It’s time to get members on record on whether they support an impeachment inquiry that is consuming all time and energy and bringing Washington to a standstill.
Four House committees are falling all over themselves with separate probes, the White House is stonewalling on cooperation, cable news announcers are in a frenzy, and both sides are firmly in their bunkers. The daily developments are all-consuming. A whistleblower, a transcript, another whistle blower. A witness, a canceled witness, another witness. A tweet storm followed by a tweet storm.
Let’s pause in place and vote — up or down — whether to move forward to impeach President Donald Trump for his conduct related to Ukraine.
By taking this stance, we are not casting judgment. This is a critical time for this nation. We are simply asking that elected leaders choose the path forward in the most public way, and let Americans view the result.
If the House votes to continue the impeachment inquiry, the majority would have decided and every stone should be overturned to decide whether this president overstepped. That should be done in a public way with a single investigation and open hearings – and not, as it is being done now by four committees with much of it behind closed doors.
But if the House votes to stop now, stop now. There is plenty to do in Washington, starting with infrastructure bills that have bipartisan support but get no attention.
Democrats and Republicans are so partisan that they can’t juggle, or even talk any more. Years ago, when impeachment was pursued against President Bill Clinton, leaders in Washington still agreed on bipartisan solutions.
That’s not the case now, and it shows no signs of changing in the months ahead.
Nor do we have any illusions that a House-authorized impeachment inquiry will be quick and efficient; it will likely drag on for months and overshadow the 2020 presidential elections with legal challenges and partisan hysteria trying to whip up support on both sides. It will be frenzied political Kabuki theater.
We are also aware that in U.S. history no president has been removed from office through an impeachment vote by the House and a Senate trial. While the Democratic-controlled House could well vote to impeach President Trump, a two-thirds majority vote to convict by the GOP-controlled Senate is highly unlikely.
Ultimately, it may be up to the voters – and not the House or Senate – to decide whether the president stays in office next Nov. 3
We applaud the efforts of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil to reach out to voters on the impeachment question. We hope other congressman keep seeking perspectives from voters.
They should be ready to vote, and it’s up to Pelosi to call for a vote. Get on with it.
Ukraine and Impeachment can be added to the already epic history of Democrats being consumed by TDS. In a few more days people will be wondering..."whatever happened to that Ukraine stuff?"
