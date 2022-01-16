Journal Times editorial: Sludge pond plan burns utility ratepayers

The bizarre and often common-sense defying world of state and federal regulations often leaves us gasping.

So, yes, we gasped a little last week when we read that the state Public Service Commission had approved plans for a $90 million treatment system to remove toxic metals from water that is dumped into Lake Michigan just up the road at the Elm Road Generating Station in Oak Creek.

The system will reduce arsenic, mercury, selenium and nitrates in the wastewater by using microorganisms to digest organic matter in the wastewater to form a sludge that can then be filtered out and put into a landfill.

The move comes as the federal Environmental Protection Agency cracks down on coal-fired power plants — rules that were initiated in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, eased by then-President Donald Trump, and then reinstated by President Joe Biden.

Tough job running a utility with that kind of whipsaw.

But here’s the rub. The utility group which operates Oak Creek — We Energies, Madison Gas and Electric and WPPI Energy — has already said it is phasing out coal and plans to convert the 1,268-megawatt plant to burn natural gas. We Energies CEO Gale Klappa said in December the utility has tested burning a mix of coal and natural gas at Oak Creek and expects to invest $150 million in technology that will allow it to run on 30% gas within the next two years.

By the end of 2030, Klappa told investors, We Energies’ use of coal would be “immaterial.”

So, then, we would expect that the $90 million sludge pond would also become “immaterial” within eight years. That’s a very high-priced pond with a very short shelf life and we have to ask is this a good investment?

Even environmental groups are wincing a bit over this spending. Clean Wisconsin wrote, “Coal-fired power plants stopped being a good investment long ago. It makes no sense to pour yet more ratepayer dollars into coal generation when the market and applicable climate policies….dictate a shift away from coal as soon as possible.”

And that’s not the only short-term spending foolishness triggered by federal rule-making. State regulators have also approved plans for a $19.2 million ash-handling system at the Columbia power plant near Portage — despite the fact the plant is scheduled for retirement by the end of 2024.

What is more remarkable is that state utilities have been moving ahead with plans to retire coal plants — and in November 2020 announced that phaseout of 1,400 megawatts of coal-generated power to be replaced by a $2 billion investment in 800 megawatts of solar power, 100 megawatts of wind power, 300 megawatts of natural gas power and 600 megawatts of battery storage.

Oh, yes, and because state and federal regulators say so, they’ll also be dumping $90 million into a soon-to-be-useless sludge pond. It would be far better to use those dollars to hasten the conversion to cleaner forms of energy. No wonder ratepayers are doing a slow burn.

