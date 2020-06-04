Journal Times editorial: Slow down, move over, give highway workers some breathing room

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Freeway Service Patrol employee was killed last week when he stopped his tow truck on Interstate 94 near 7 Mile Road to remove debris — in this case a turtle — from the roadway.

He had his emergency flashers on and was outside his tow truck when he was struck by a northbound semi-trailer. The semi didn’t stop, but the driver was later apprehended in Fond du Lac County near Ripon.

It was a tragic accident that underscored the dangers that Freeway Service Patrol workers face in their jobs trying to keep the roadways clear and aiding travelers who have flat tires or car breakdowns on our highways.

The least — the very least — that we can do when we’re on the highway is to give emergency vehicles and law enforcement officers some safe distancing — yeah, you’ve heard that term a lot recently because of the pandemic — and help them do their jobs.

The simple fact is that driving a tow truck and helping stranded motorists is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.

It’s risky kneeling and trying to change a flat tire or load up a car when traffic is barreling by at 70 mph just a couple feet away.