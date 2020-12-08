Journal Times editorial: Slow down, keep your eyes on the road and save lives

Slow down, keep your eyes on the road and save lives
We all see it. The pickup barreling down on your vehicle, then abruptly zig-zagging to get around you. The motorcycle lane changing in a space in which it barely seems possible. And, the driver behind the wheel finishing a reply to a text as their vehicle continues down the roadway.
Numerous traffic safety studies and news reports in the last two years chronicle an increase in distracted and aggressive driving. And those trends are having a deadly effect — even in a year when overall driving is down due to pandemic-related changes in work and school procedures.
According to a Nov. 28 report by Wisconsin State Journal reporter Chris Rickert, as of Nov. 16, 525 people had died on Wisconsin’s roads in 2020, or 33 more than during the same period last year, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s despite fewer crashes overall and traffic volumes that were down by as much as half in April and remain about 25% below where they were prior to the pandemic.
The increase appears not to be an outlier. According to the National Safety Council, in the first six months of 2020, the nationwide traffic death rate was 20% higher than during the same period in 2019, despite a 17% drop in miles driven between January and June. Overall, fatalities are up an estimated 5% through September, with about 30,390 people killed since January, according to an NSC Nov. 19 release.
In neighboring Illinois, speed-related crashes account for 36 percent of all traffic fatalities, according to a November release from the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Traffic Safety.
Just last week, on Dec. 1, two people were killed in a crash on Highway 31 in Somers, a crash in which the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the speed of one of the vehicles may have played a factor.
The numbers were enough to spur a Nov. 11 podcast from state DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson and Tony Burrell, superintendent of the Wisconsin State Patrol. In the podcast, Thompson and Burrell underscored a finding of an increase in risky driving behavior since the onset of the pandemic.
Burrell says it may be that risk-averse people have taken stay-at-home recommendations to heart and reduced travel, while “there are those who are less risk-averse and have engaged in behaviors such as not wearing seat belts, speeding and driving while impaired and that creates the challenges and the issues that we’re seeing out there with fatalities.”
Support Local Journalism
According to Rickert’s report, police were already seeing more tickets for the violation before the pandemic in January and February, according to DOT figures, but the monthly numbers started to double or triple in May. Through October, 1,137 people had been cited for going more than 100 mph; only 500 were cited in the first 10 months of last year.
DOT’s Thompson said he’s been surprised by the trends, especially because the state during the first two and a half months of the year had been on track to see fewer fatalities in 2020 than it did in 2019 — just as it saw fewer fatalities in 2019 than it did in 2018.
“Not only is it not what we would think happen but it’s not generally what does happen,” he said. Traffic, crashes and fatalities were all down in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis that threw the nation into recession, Thompson said.
But, in an interview with Rickert, David Noyce, a UW-Madison engineering professor and director of the university’s Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory, said many of the most serious crashes don’t have anything to do with the number of vehicles on the roads.
He said “driver distraction, often associated with cellphone use, remains a growing safety issue and not directly correlated to COVID-19,” especially when it comes to vehicles hitting pedestrians and bicyclists.
According to a 2020 survey released by the National Safety Council and TRUCE Software, drivers remain persistently unable to disconnect behind the wheel, even 10 years after Distracted Driving Awareness Month brought increased attention to a persistent roadway killer, and nearly all states have some form of legislation prohibiting certain types of distractions.
In the survey of 2,001 registered drivers ages 25 and older across the country, 76% of respondents said they are “very willing” to wear a mask in public – but just 62% are “very willing” to obey a state law preventing cell phone use.
In the State Journal interview, Noyce also noted that there’s also been a “lot of discussion nationally about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health,” and that could be affecting driving behavior, he said.
Studies, theories and analysis of course have their place and are needed to chart trends. But street and highway safety starts with all of us. We need to heed the rules of the road and remind the others in our household to do the same, especially teens and young adults.
Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council, summed it up well in a release just prior to Thanksgiving: “We urge drivers to remain vigilant about their own safety if they decide to travel. If every driver would slow down, buckle up, drive sober and pay attention, we could have a holiday of zero fatalities, which is the only acceptable number.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!