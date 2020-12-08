Journal Times editorial: Slow down, keep your eyes on the road and save lives

Slow down, keep your eyes on the road and save lives

We all see it. The pickup barreling down on your vehicle, then abruptly zig-zagging to get around you. The motorcycle lane changing in a space in which it barely seems possible. And, the driver behind the wheel finishing a reply to a text as their vehicle continues down the roadway.

Numerous traffic safety studies and news reports in the last two years chronicle an increase in distracted and aggressive driving. And those trends are having a deadly effect — even in a year when overall driving is down due to pandemic-related changes in work and school procedures.

According to a Nov. 28 report by Wisconsin State Journal reporter Chris Rickert, as of Nov. 16, 525 people had died on Wisconsin’s roads in 2020, or 33 more than during the same period last year, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s despite fewer crashes overall and traffic volumes that were down by as much as half in April and remain about 25% below where they were prior to the pandemic.