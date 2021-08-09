Journal Times editorial: Simone Biles, 'the twisties' and mental health

Gymnasts call it “the twisties.” It’s like “the yips” in golf, only with far more serious consequences.

It’s what Simone Biles was experiencing when she withdrew from the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles posted a video of herself during practice on the uneven bars on July 30 in which she tries a 1½ twist and falls flat on her back, ESPN.com reported.

“I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface,” she commented along with the video.

Biles had a bad performance on the vault in the women’s team final on July 27. She had the appearance of being lost in midair — that’s “the twisties” — which can cause serious injuries to gymnasts who perform airborne routines. It usually takes some time before the gymnasts can get over the twisties.

This was not happening before she left the U.S, Biles said, adding that “it randomly started happening after prelims competition the very next morning.”

Answering questions from fans, Biles said she was still dealing with the twisties as of July 30, adding, “Sometimes I can’t even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist. Strangest and weirdest thing as well as feeling.”