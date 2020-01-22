Journal Times editorial: Sign-stealing Astros give baseball a black eye

But he spared the baseball players themselves from any punishment, and that sends the wrong signal. The plain fact is that Astros players in the dugout knew it was wrong and against the rules of baseball. Sign-stealing has long been a part of the game when there is a runner at second base, but all players knew it was wrong to use cameras and electronic signals to gain an advantage. Some Astros used the system to gain an advantage at the plate — but all of them knew it was going on and didn’t report it.

The Astros used that system to remarkable effectiveness — shelling Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for six runs in Game 5 of the Series at Minute Maid Park, and in Game 3 when they whacked four runs off Yu Darvish to take the Series lead.

The Astros players are not blameless. They should face discipline as well.

Manfred and Major League Baseball need to fight fire with fire. That means putting technology to work to keep the game square. There are communications systems — such as those used in the National Football League between quarterbacks and offensive coaches — to call plays and share strategy. Pitchers and catchers should be armed with that kind of communication to forestall the cheaters that plague the game. Manfred should make that happen.