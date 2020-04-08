Journal Times editorial: Shop locally when the stimulus check arrives

We’re reminded of it in by the hand-painted sign outside the Hoods Creek subdivision in Caledonia, and by the professional print job in the window of Dover Flag and Map in Downtown Racine:
We’re in this together.
That can be hard to remember in these days where the only people we see are family members, roommates and next-door neighbors. But we truly are.
Along those lines, today we’re using this space to encourage you to make a mental note:
The federal stimulus checks are scheduled to arrive in your bank account — that is, if the IRS has your bank account on file from your last tax return — later this month.
Here’s the mental note: After your bills are paid, shop locally.
Until then — this week, if you can manage it — we also encourage you to patronize locally and family-owned Racine County restaurants forced to go exclusively to carryout orders in the interest of public health. If you come across another local business still open, think about shopping there as well.
While businesses designated essential by Gov. Tony Evers have been able to remain open these past few weeks, many other businesses have not. They’re going to need your help once the governor’s Safer At Home order is lifted.
One local businessman, Jon Friso, initiated the #RacineStrong campaign, following the lead of other communities banding together in extremely challenging times.
One of the best ways to demonstrate that we are Racine Strong is to patronize local businesses, both this week and once the stimulus checks arrive.
As the signs say, we’re in this together.
