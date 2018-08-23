Chalk one up for Mother Nature.
With an assist from the farmers of Oaxaca, Mexico; Mars candy company and researchers at the University of California-Davis and our own University of Wisconsin-Madison.
We’re talking about growing corn. Something near and dear to Wisconsin farmers. And corn, of course, requires nitrogen — an essential ingredient for plant growth.
Last month, researchers at the two universities and Mars Inc., published a report of their remarkable discovery that an indigenous variety of corn found near Oaxaca in a mountain region in southern Mexico uses root-like appendages on their stalks to “fix” nitrogen in a goopy bacteria mucus that then provides the nutrient to the corn in a useable form.
The researchers have been studying the strange corn variant for almost a decade and were hesitant to release information on their studies because it seemed “almost outrageous,” according to news reports.
That’s because it is a potential game-changer for the growing of corn. If a corn plant can provide its own nitrogen — take from the air — it could (that’s COULD) have massive implications for corn-growing across the globe.
A UC-Davis report on the studies said the “discovery” could reduce the need for added fertilizer, increase yields in areas with poor soil and help farmers in developing countries that may not have access to fertilizer.
Consider that just in the United States, where more than 90 million acres of corn are planted each year, that requires, by one estimate 5.6 million tons of nitrogen to be applied each year and an additional 1 million tons of nitrogen from manure.
Reducing those amounts would not only provide cost savings, but it could potentially reduce the amount of nitrogen runoff into waterways.
The reseachers’ study found that the Mexican corn variant got 29 percent to 82 percent of the nitrogen it needed from the bacteria nodules — and not the soil. Some say the that energy use that will be saved from reducing fertilizer us on corn is only one to two percent, according to UW-Davis researchers, but they said “every little bit helps.”
Until the research report last month, it was believed that only legume plants like soybeans had the capacity to fix nitrogen through the use of bacteria.
A large chunk of the credit for the potential break-through goes to co-author Howard-Yana Shapiro, of UC-Davis, who is also chief agricultural officer at Mars, Inc. Decades ago, he discovered the Mexican strain of corn while he was studying unusual traits in crops that farmers have adapted to their climate and soil.
But the confirming research couldn’t be done until there were technological break-throughs in the early 2000s that allowed more study.
The farmers in Mexico deserve credit as well. Over the years they selected the plants that were best able to adjust to the nitrogen-poor soils of their mountain region and furthered that selection process by planting more of those varieties.
In fact, researchers have trying to develop nitrogen fixing capabilities in corn without success for many years. And it turns out Mother Nature beat them to the punch.
What will the CAFOs do with all the manure if the corn doesn't need it? No, it won't be used on soybeans, the world has abandoned the USA as a reliable source for those.
