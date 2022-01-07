Journal Times editorial: Self-driving semis? We're not quite ready

We don’t know if we’re quite ready for this.

But it’s probably coming soon to an Interstate highway near you. Soon.

We read with interest the news accounts of a test drive of a semitruck that completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip using technology developed by TuSimple, a San Diego company.

Company officials said it was the first successful fully autonomous run by a Class 8 vehicle, or semi on open public roads with no human intervention.

The test trip in late December ran from a railyard in Tucson, Arizona, and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix. TuSimple said the semi successfully navigated highway lane changes, signals, on ramps and off ramps while “naturally interacting with other motorists.”

The company’s CEO, Cheng Lu, told The Associated Press, “This test reinforces what we believe is our unique position at the forefront of autonomous trucking, delivering advanced driving technology at commercial scale.”

There were some added safety precautions taken for the test drive. It was done at night and there was a lead vehicle five miles in front of the semi that scouted the route for unexpected obstacles. A trailing vehicle followed a half mile behind the truck and there was an escort by several unmarked police vehicles.

The idea of driverless robo-semis parading down Interstate 94 is both interesting and a little frightening.

The semi test is sure to fuel the debate over semi-autonomous and autonomous cars with all the pluses and minuses. Advocates say the advantages of driverless cars are many — machines don’t get tired, robots make fewer mistakes than human drivers, road rage is taken off the agenda — as is drunken driving, and that could lower the accident rate and perhaps even lower the costs for police and fire services. Commuters would be free to work. The elderly who are unable to drive would have a new transportation option.

There are downsides to self-driving vehicles as well — including high initial purchase prices, research and development costs and potentially higher maintenance issues. Those would likely come down as more vehicles come off the production lines. Opponents of the new technology also argue that bad weather may prevent technical systems from working properly.

Plus there is the fear factor. The public may not be willing to accept driverless cars — let alone giant semis.

Clearly, there is a lot of sorting out to do.

Economics will play a large part in this as well. TuSimple said drivers represent about 40% of all trucking operational costs and its virtual driver “can be operated for significantly less.” The company also said its technology saves about 10% on fuel costs.

One safe road test does not rate an endorsement. We’re open to change, but it’ll take more real road experience to convince us. Go slow for now.

