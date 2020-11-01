Journal Times editorial: Scientific study says let them play

With its lethal potential, the coronavirus has injected itself into almost every facet of our lives the past seven months.

And the efforts to combat it have triggered no end of arguments over mask-wearing, business limitations or closures, in-person or remote education, public gatherings and even attending church. Even the safety of trick-or-treating.

And, oh, yes, participation in high school fall sports as well.

The City of Racine was at the heart of the COVID hand-wringing over high school sports this summer, after the city enacted its plans to bar “high risk” activities like football, soccer and volleyball within the city limits.

Racine Unified schools went along and deep-sixed fall sports at city high schools. Schools in western Racine County went a different route and games there are going on. The city ban also put a pinch on private schools like St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran since they couldn’t play or practice inside city limits and had to move them away from home sites. Statewide, about 30 percent of schools dropped fall sports.