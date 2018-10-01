This time last year, a lot was at stake for the Racine Unified School District. It had received a failing grade from the state the previous year and if it received another failing grade as a district, it could have faced major changes and the threat of an administrative takeover of some district schools if it failed again.
After receiving a rating of “meets few expectations,” this past year, the district does not face an imminent threat. But RUSD officials are fully aware that a state takeover of failing public schools is a real possibility if the district receive multiple years of failing grades. That state takeover is known as the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program.
If a district of Unified’s approximate size or larger were to have the OSPP implemented, it would ultimately lead to a commissioner being appointed, and to control of up to five schools taken from the district and given to the commissioner. It also would provide villages and towns in the district the opportunity to have a referendum toward their own districts.
Those against OSPP, those seeking its repeal, have said it is not proven to work and would cause disruptions to the district and students.
But what OSPP opponents need to remember is that this is not a program that is implemented just anywhere. It’s implemented for districts that fail to meet expectations for multiple years.
It is our hope that OSPP will not ever have to be used, in Racine or anywhere else in the state.
But it is an important tool for state legislators and local officials to have in case they need to step in to help a failing district.
Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, summed it up well when he said: “(OSPP) is the last step (for) a district that can’t fix itself.”
He added: “I strongly support keeping the OSPP in there as a guarantee that any child who’s in a failing school district isn’t destined to a life where they’re not going to have the quality education they deserve … if we allow the system to be controlled by education bureaucrats, we’re going to have what we’ve gotten for the last 20 years, which is a lot of urban schools without a lot of success.”
The hope is that all schools and students are able to succeed.
But if they don’t, then it’s important there are mechanisms for others to try to help. That is where OSPP comes in.
As state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said: “At this point, no, it wouldn’t make any sense to me to repeal something that’s holding (school districts) accountable.”
Have accepted that the last thing most any school district wants is accountability of any type. I understand Tony Evers is even against any kind of ranking system.
Why do the Democrats complain so much about Choice Schools, and their accountability. Sadly, a mother's ability to make a choice about where her child goes to school will be greatly hurt if Tony Evers wins this election. I don't think Wisconsin has ever required a school district here to pay any penalty for being out of compliance with state and federal mandates. They've been under focused monitoring for many violations over the years.
Our public schools have never been accountable. Teaching is a closed door operation. Once the class is assembled, the teacher closes the door and whatever happens happens. Principals need accountability instruments to use on teachers.
