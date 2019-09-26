You’re watching a game from the stands — or watching at home on your TV — and you’re startled when somebody runs onto the field of play during a break in the action.
“Get him off of there,” you say, all the while wondering whether he is armed and dangerous.
All eyes are on this person, and on someone who comes off the sidelines and tackles the guy and escorts him off the field to security guards or police. You applaud and say, “Get on with the game.”
This happens occasionally and it happened on Sept. 6 at Frank Bucci Field at Wilmot Union High School in Western Kenosha County. A video taken by a fan showed two students running onto the field and one being taken down by the neck and dragged by the shirt for a few yards before being escorted off the field.
It turns out that a Wilmot assistant coach left the sideline and took the kid down. The other kid left the field on his own.
The student was fined $200 for disorderly conduct and was suspended five days by the school, but his mother said he also experienced symptoms of a concussion in the days after. “I did end up taking him to the doctor,” she said. “He has been having headaches, dizziness and blurring vision.”
You have free articles remaining.
The mother, Rebecca Langel, also called for Wilmot to fire the coach, for how he “clotheslined” her son, Mason.
“I’m not saying what my kid did was right, but for the coach to do that is excessive,” she said. “He could have killed my kid, or broken his neck. No one bothered to check and see if my son was OK.”
Her comments, the video and the story about all of this has gone viral in recent days, and hundreds of social media comments on the Kenosha News Facebook page alone are running about 10 to 1 in favor of the coach.
As they should. We again land on a personal responsibility lesson here, as we do in many incidents. What possessed the kid from going onto the field of play, and what if he was armed?
Dan Kopp, Wilmot High School administrator, told reporter Jill Tatge-Rozell that he had seen the video and the incident was being reviewed. He noted that the students “posed an unknown threat” when they charged onto the field and “that threat was addressed.”
Wilmot gets high marks from us for assessing penalties to learn by, and the school should stand by the coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Your stupid kid was lucky he wasn't shot dead for fear he was dangerous. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. The Coach should get a Medal.
So I suspect it took a couple of days for mother to research symptoms of a concussion?
When you listen to the mother........is it any wonder the little brat grew up the way he is? Good job coach!
In my book the coach should get a bonus. But in the new world of liberal Democrats the coach might as well accept the fact that his career is over with and most probably he, or the school system will face a lawsuit. Sorry coach---Does not pay to do the right thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.