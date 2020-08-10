Journal Times editorial: School reopening should continue to be a local decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Believe it or not, the first day of school is just weeks away. Throughout the state, that first day is going to look completely different than usual. School supply lists now include masks, hand sanitizer and Chromebooks.

And the words “coronavirus” and “social distancing” are now basic vocabulary words. Some districts, like Racine Unified and Kenosha Unified, are starting the year virtually, while others have come up with plans that work for them with total or partial in-person components.

For every school and every family, it’s a huge decision on what to do. But ultimately, it’s a decision that should be made locally — not at the state level.

Some are afraid that Gov. Tony Evers will step in and stop schools from being able to offer in-person classes. Evers came out over this past week and said that he doesn’t have a “secret plan” to ban in-person school.

Evers added: “If you’re already in a small school district and your average class size is 10 and 15 and you have big classrooms, it’s a lot easier to keep socially distant than some school district that has lots of kids in a very small space.”

That is a good point and, rightfully so, the governor should continue to allow decisions on reopening to be made at the local level.