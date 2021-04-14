Journal Times editorial: School referendum recount process must be fixed

Following the 2020 elections, legislators have thrown out a lot of ideas on how to reform the election process to protect the integrity of the vote.
One area that hasn’t gotten discussion and needs to be changed is the recount process for school district referendums.
School District referendums have become more and more commonplace over the last ten years since Act 10. Districts must go directly to the voters when they need to increase their levy limits beyond certain levels.
The topic of whether to raise school taxes can very much divide communities and lead to close votes and in some cases recounts, which are an important part of the process.
Unfortunately the way the process works now in the case of school district referendums, the school district itself is able to serve as the judge and jury in determining how the recount is administered.
The district selects the tabulators and district officials ultimately get to decide how to count a vote when there is a discrepancy.
Last April, the vote for the Racine Unified School District’s 30-year $1 billion referendum came down to a difference of five votes.
The initial count was 16,748 yes votes to 16,743 no votes, leading to a request for a recount.
Ultimately, after a six-day recount, the divide ended up the same with slightly different numbers, 16,715 votes in favor and 16,710 against.
It’s not uncommon for referendum votes to be close, which is why going forward the process should be reformed so that an outside body is the one running the recount process – most likely the county clerk from whatever county the district’s administrative office is located. That would help ensure the integrity of the recount process.
Fortunately this spring we are not having to deal with a referendum recount locally, but recounts are common enough that it should be addressed.
If there was a recount involving two candidates, you wouldn’t let one candidate appoint their own representative to determine the rules.
It only makes sense to appoint a neutral body to oversee the process. When legislators are debating election reform, changes to the referendum recount process should be added to the list.