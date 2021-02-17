Journal Times editorial: SC Johnson gives a boost to Gateway STEM students

“Removing barriers to economic mobility for underserved people is key to the future strength of the United States,” Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, said as the donation was announced. “The high-demand fields chosen for these scholarships, like software development, electrical engineering and cybersecurity, can create higher-paying jobs, provide long-term career opportunities for students and benefit our economy. We are pleased to be able to support Gateway in its efforts to do just that for people in our community.”

It’s a targeted scholarship – both in terms of the intended recipients and the skills they will develop. As Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht put it, he hopes the scholarships demonstrate to community members that there is an affordable local pathway to a four-year degree in fields that are in-demand now and will continue to be in the future. It’s also a great tribute to the sustained faith in the Racine community from hometown benefactor SC Johnson which has supported the city and area with jobs and other generous community project funding for decade upon decade. We’re grateful for that and we hope this latest donation lifts students up and helps them achieve their dreams without being saddled with huge student debt.