Journal Times editorial: SC Johnson gives a boost to Gateway STEM students

With all the talk these days about soaring student debt and rising tuition costs hamstringing college students, it was a welcome relief to have a bit of good news in the mix.
That came, as it often does here in Racine, from SC Johnson. Gateway Technical College announced that it was launching a new program to fund four-year degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields for women and people of color and low income students who live in the Racine Unified School District.
The scholarship initiative will be funded with a $5.5 million donation from SCJ and marks the single largest donation that Gateway has received in its history.
That donation will fund a total of 18 scholarships annually for the next 10 years for students to attend Gateway College in select fields of study. It will provide $7,500 annual scholarships for students over four years and will be portable to other area colleges, including Milwaukee School of Engineering, Carthage College and Concordia College in the last two years of study.
Those colleges have pledged to match the SCJ scholarship for Gateway students who enroll at their colleges over the final two years of study — which would make it worth $15,000.
It is an amazing commitment that creates a pathway to job opportunities for women, minority and low-income students and would also bolster needed high-tech skills for area manufacturers and businesses.
“Removing barriers to economic mobility for underserved people is key to the future strength of the United States,” Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, said as the donation was announced. “The high-demand fields chosen for these scholarships, like software development, electrical engineering and cybersecurity, can create higher-paying jobs, provide long-term career opportunities for students and benefit our economy. We are pleased to be able to support Gateway in its efforts to do just that for people in our community.”
It’s a targeted scholarship – both in terms of the intended recipients and the skills they will develop. As Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht put it, he hopes the scholarships demonstrate to community members that there is an affordable local pathway to a four-year degree in fields that are in-demand now and will continue to be in the future. It’s also a great tribute to the sustained faith in the Racine community from hometown benefactor SC Johnson which has supported the city and area with jobs and other generous community project funding for decade upon decade. We’re grateful for that and we hope this latest donation lifts students up and helps them achieve their dreams without being saddled with huge student debt.