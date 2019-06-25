In today’s day and age, far too often mass shootings make headlines. They are not headlines anyone wants to see. But it’s reality.
To prevent those tragedies, there is a cost for safety.
That is why it was concerning to see the proposal that went before the Joint Finance Committee to cap the amount of security that Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s first black lieutenant governor, could receive over the next two years.
It would cap spending at what the state had spent for Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the 2017-19 budget.
The proposal to cap his security came after a Wispolitics report was released in May showing that Barnes had nine times more hours of security protection in the first two months of his term than Kleefisch did all of last year.
When numbers like that come out, they are something that should be scrutinized.
But a hard cap is not the answer.
The Wispolitics story states that during the Act 10 controversy when protesters were living in the Capitol as part of an ongoing protest, Kleefisch’s security was increased.
The Wispolitics start states:
“Kleefisch initially didn’t receive protection from the DPU (Wisconsin State Patrol Dignitary Protection Unit) after she took office, but that changed amid the protests over Act 10, said Daniel Suhr, her former chief of staff.
Even then, however, the standard was Kleefisch only received protection at official or political events where she was appearing as the lieutenant governor. That was particularly true for events that had been publicized ahead of time, Suhr said. But she didn’t receive coverage for personal events.
Suhr said around the 2014 election, after the furor over Act 10 had largely died down, Kleefisch switched to receiving protection from Capitol Police rather than DPU officers, in part, because they’re paid less. According to DOT, that switched occurred in September 2015.
Then, in 2017, the office made a switch again, as the Walker administration put in the budget an additional staffer for the lieutenant governor and $171,800 in taxpayer money on top of the standard budget adjustment.”
What that shows is that Kleefisch also has her security adjusted based on protection needs.
The cost for Barnes’ security should be watched. But there needs to be leeway for authorities to provide the security that officials believe is necessary.
Next July is the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Should Barnes not go because his protection might cost too much? Or should he skip other appearances? Or should he just get no protection for the second part of the year because he received too much security for the first part of the year?
Politics should not come before safety.
