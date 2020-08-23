Journal Times editorial: RUSD should follow Kenosha's example

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One by one, schools in Kenosha and Racine counties have been announcing opening plans that include in-person education or a mix of in-person and virtual.

It’s critical, educators and parents say, to get students back in the classroom and learning again. It’s a local decision, and an important one.

“I think the kids need in-person way more than virtual,” said Rebecca Rusk outside Waller Elementary School in Burlington last Monday. “They get more out of it … the social interaction is so important for these kids right now.

“In spring – that was a challenge. With me working and having the kids also home it was really difficult for me personally … They don’t listen to mom as well as they do their teachers. That was a really big struggle.”

Parents are saying the same thing around the region, and the struggle should not continue for families. They should have a choice to send their children to school, and last week the Kenosha Unified School Board agreed.

Kenosha, like other big city districts in Wisconsin, had decided in late July on an all-virtual start to the year after the teachers’ unions had sounded the alarm about going back too soon during this continuing coronavirus pandemic.