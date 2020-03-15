Journal Times editorial: RUSD has gone too far with Community Service Fund money

RUSD’s excessive use of the Community Service Fund is best exemplified in two statistics from the state Department of Public Instruction: Unified’s $10 million Community Service Fund levy comprises 9 percent of the statewide CSF levy of $112 million, but Unified’s students comprise only 2 percent of the state’s student population.

“The Community Service Fund allows Wisconsin public school districts to create opportunities for children and families across the community,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien in a statement. “These funds must be used for projects and initiatives that ‘have the primary function of serving the community.’ “

Which brings us to the aquatic center.

The aquatic-center proposal arose in the wake of the August 2018 closure of the Case High School swimming pool due to its deterioration. Rather than have the Case, Horlick and Park swimming teams share the pools at Horlick or Park, or rebuild the Case pool, a $23 million facility that is to serve all three schools and, we are told, the community at large was proposed and is now moving forward.

Given its estimated price tag, and what it will undoubtedly end up costing beyond that, we’ll repeat what we wrote in this space in November: The aquatic center proposal should have been put to a referendum.