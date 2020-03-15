Journal Times editorial: RUSD has gone too far with Community Service Fund money

The Racine Unified School District has gone well beyond the parameters established by the Wisconsin Legislature for use of Community Service Fund money, including $23 million for an aquatic center next to Case High School. As a result, the Legislature is now looking to rein in RUSD and like-minded school districts.
The Legislature established the Community Service Fund in 1983 to allow districts to recoup costs for services like community recreation programs, community use of facilities, food service programs for the elderly and noneducational after-school programs.
Such programs are active at Knapp Elementary, which Unified operates as a community school. Such schools are operated in conjunction with the United Way of Racine and offer school-based mental health services, extended learning programs and programs for families and adults in the school’s immediate neighborhood.
That, to us, is an appropriate use of Community Service Fund dollars. But RUSD has stretched the definition of “community service” to the point where it’s about to snap.
Starting in summer 2015, the community service levy has been exempted from revenue limits, while other levies were not. Unified’s community service tax levy increased from to $1.6 million in 2016-17, decreased to $1 million in 2017-18, quintupled in 2018-19 to $5 million and then doubled this year to $10 million.
RUSD’s excessive use of the Community Service Fund is best exemplified in two statistics from the state Department of Public Instruction: Unified’s $10 million Community Service Fund levy comprises 9 percent of the statewide CSF levy of $112 million, but Unified’s students comprise only 2 percent of the state’s student population.
“The Community Service Fund allows Wisconsin public school districts to create opportunities for children and families across the community,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien in a statement. “These funds must be used for projects and initiatives that ‘have the primary function of serving the community.’ “
Which brings us to the aquatic center.
The aquatic-center proposal arose in the wake of the August 2018 closure of the Case High School swimming pool due to its deterioration. Rather than have the Case, Horlick and Park swimming teams share the pools at Horlick or Park, or rebuild the Case pool, a $23 million facility that is to serve all three schools and, we are told, the community at large was proposed and is now moving forward.
Given its estimated price tag, and what it will undoubtedly end up costing beyond that, we’ll repeat what we wrote in this space in November: The aquatic center proposal should have been put to a referendum.
State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Caledonia, who was a member of the Racine Unified School Board from 2016-19, said he supports Unified’s use of the Community Service funds for efforts like community mental health initiatives but questions its use for construction of the aquatic center.
“I don’t believe at this time that the Racine Unified School District should get in the business of offering a communitywide aquatic center,” Wittke said. “I just believe that the district has the job of educating kids, and based on results we could use every effort focused on that at this point.”
In the view of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, if school districts have to go to referendum and get approval from voters to build schools, they should have to do the same to build aquatic centers and clinics.
“It’s a loophole we should close,” he said. “Hopefully sometime soon.”
If Racine Unified had stayed relatively small in its use of Community Service Fund money — had stayed on the path of neighborhood mental-health clinics and facilitating community use of the REAL School Fieldhouse (the former Sturtevant SportsPlex) — it probably would have escaped scrutiny from Madison, and wouldn’t be facing the prospect of state legislation curbing Community Service Fund use.