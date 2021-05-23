Journal Times editorial: Road test waiver needs more study

Since May of last year, a parental waiver has allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to skip the road test requirement in Wisconsin in order to get a driver’s license.
The Department of Motor Vehicles granted 49,000 such waivers since last year and now the DMV wants to make the pilot program permanent.
“We are getting very good comments back from our customers from parents feeling very comfortable with this option and thankful that this is a choice,” DMV administrator Kristina Boardman told a Green Bay television station.
And the DMV has data to back it up. Boardman says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has been monitoring crash statistics and convictions for traffic violations since the pilot program began in response to the difficulty of road testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those numbers show that those young drivers who received the waiver were not significantly different than those who had to take the behind-the-wheel test.
In fact, the DMV says, the waiver drivers had a 0.4 percent lower rate of traffic convictions and a 0.5 percent lower rate of crashes vs. those who took the road test.
Follow the science, right? Make the waiver program permanent.
Yeah, well, let’s face it, 2020 was not exactly a normal year and basing legislation on a year that was clearly an anomaly may not be the best route to take. Following “the science” based on a year’s data can be a tricky proposition.
Consider this other data from the Year of COVID: Thousands of Americans dropped their commutes and teleworked — and many continue to do so. That, of course, meant a drop in vehicle miles traveled across the country and, of course, we expected that that would result in a drop in highway fatalities. And, yes, that did happen. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, crash deaths were down 2% in 2020.
But with fewer cars on the road, all the Leadfoot Larrys were out in force — people were driving faster and driving without seatbelts, according to the NHTSA, and the death rate per mile driven jumped 18 percent.
And while the national road toll decreased 2 percent, Wisconsin and a handful of other Midwest states didn’t share that drop. While Wisconsin had seen traffic crash deaths drop for three years running, it jumped from 550 deaths in 2019 to 594 in 2020 — an increase of 8 percent.
That data tells us we should be more cautious about changing pilot programs to permanent ones based on one year’s study.
Yes, there are a number of precautions in place for new young drivers – they have to have an instruction permit for a minimum of six months, complete an approved driver education course, and complete 30 hours of supervised driving time with a parent or adult. And when they get their driver’s license – with or without a waiver – they get a probationary license which limits the number of passengers in their car to one person who isn’t a family member or adult and includes restrictions on late-night driving.
Even with that, there are those who argue dropping the DMV road test requirement will remove an important check on new teen drivers – a check not by mom or dad, but an independent and unbiased state employee who assesses the teen’s driving abilities.
Currently, the DMV proposal to make the parental waiver option permanent is mired in the state budget battle — it’s in Evers’ budget, but not in the one being crafted by the GOP Legislature.
We would urge the DMV to keep tracking its safety data on the waiver and reporting back to the Legislature at the end of the year. Two years of data would be a better basis on which to make this decision.
We’re all for following the science — but at a safe distance.