Journal Times editorial: Road test waiver needs more study

Consider this other data from the Year of COVID: Thousands of Americans dropped their commutes and teleworked — and many continue to do so. That, of course, meant a drop in vehicle miles traveled across the country and, of course, we expected that that would result in a drop in highway fatalities. And, yes, that did happen. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, crash deaths were down 2% in 2020.

But with fewer cars on the road, all the Leadfoot Larrys were out in force — people were driving faster and driving without seatbelts, according to the NHTSA, and the death rate per mile driven jumped 18 percent.

And while the national road toll decreased 2 percent, Wisconsin and a handful of other Midwest states didn’t share that drop. While Wisconsin had seen traffic crash deaths drop for three years running, it jumped from 550 deaths in 2019 to 594 in 2020 — an increase of 8 percent.

That data tells us we should be more cautious about changing pilot programs to permanent ones based on one year’s study.