Journal Times editorial: Revise state law on ballot collection

Here we go again.

The headline last week read: “Election officials unsure what’s legal.” The report detailed how election clerks were unsure of what is legal when it comes to someone delivering an absentee ballot on behalf of another person. It’s one of a number of hot-button issues that is still unresolved nearly 17 months after the contentious and highly disputed 2020 presidential election.

Yes, of course it has been the subject of litigation. The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued charging ballot collection — or as it is pejoratively referred, ballot harvesting — is illegal. The Wisconsin Elections Commission had offered guidance to election clerks that the practice was allowed, but withdrew that guidance after a Waukesha County judge issued an injunction in January in favor of WILL and declared the practice was illegal.

The issue is now before the state Supreme Court which is expected to make a ruling this summer. But, as attorneys for the Wisconsin League of Municipalities have noted, the injunction only applies to WEC and not to each election clerk.

“Ultimately, each clerk will need to decide what to do, taking into consideration both state and federal law, the different ways the absentee ballot statute can be interpreted, and the risks of choosing one option over the other,” League attorneys said in a letter.

So the situation remains ambiguous on what is allowed. Heading into next week’s election that left clerks in two area villages, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, saying they would not allow someone to deliver their spouse’s ballot as they have in the past, and the City of Racine saying it would accept those absentee ballots after asking if the person presenting the ballot was an “agent or authorized representative” of the voter. That interpretation presumably would allow a “ballot harvester” to drop off numerous ballots as long as they declared they were an agent of the voter.

It would not surprise us if those conflicting interpretations of what is lawful would also draw litigation and that might spiral through the courts all the way through the spring primaries and next fall’s election.

State law, as a letter to the editor writer put it this week, is quite clear. It says an absentee ballot “shall be mailed by the elector (voter), or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”

We would not be surprised if the state Supreme Court gives a strict interpretation of the law. That would place Wisconsin along with Alabama as the only states to demand that only the voter returns their ballot.

Currently, according to Ballotpedia, 24 states and the District of Columbia, permit someone chosen by the voter to return mail ballots on their behalf. Twelve states specify who may return ballots: household members, caregivers and or family members. Some states restrict the number of ballots that can be turned in at a time.

That’s where Wisconsin should fall.

Yes, we’re aware that those on the far right are fighting against mass collection of ballots by party activists and consultants, calling them “ballot mules” and raising the specter of voting coercion and ballot theft.

Recent reports on conservative websites citing the tracking of cellphone data points at drop box locations in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Racine in the 2020 presidential elections showed 138 individuals went to drop boxes in the three cities more than 3,500 times. Empower Wisconsin concluded 7 percent of Wisconsin’s 1.9 million mail-in ballots — about 133,000 ballots — were “trafficked” by “ballot harvesters.”

If these reports are correct, there may indeed be concerted ballot-collecting efforts going on by political activists. To be honest, we’re not fond of that kind of practice. But the real task of vetting absentee ballots belongs with the election clerks who check the envelopes for proper signatures and addresses before accepting and processing them.

The COVID-19 pandemic fostered a surge in the popularity of absentee ballots during the 2020 elections, with an estimated 1.9 million voters choosing that route out of the 3.3 million votes cast in Wisconsin. That’s more than 57 percent of the vote.

That percentage surely will drop some as COVID wanes. But we think that many, many voters like voting absentee and will continue to do so in the future. It can beat standing in lines outside a polling place on a cold November day.

But to make that process as smooth as possible, the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers should agree to update state laws on absentee ballot collection and allow family members, caregivers and designated persons to give them to the clerk. Organized ballot collecting by partisan agents should be disallowed.

Surely, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Evers can sit down and sort this out. Start the conversation with, “What can you live with?”

Do it fast, so that we can have some consistency and clarity before the next election.

