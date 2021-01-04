Journal Times editorial: Retailers seem willing to put up with returns

“Many happy returns!”

That old-fashioned birthday greeting intended to wish the birthday person many more years of celebration has taken on a new meaning this year in the wake of a tsunami of online shopping because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of Americans sheltered at home to do their Christmas shopping this year and online sales went through the roof — spiking 32 percent to $171.6 billion just a few days before Christmas, according to news reports.

It created a massive load for mail and package carriers like FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service — and some bottlenecks locally like the one at USPS in Oak Creek.

Retailers were doubtlessly happy enough to see their cash registers ringing up those sales from shoppers who didn’t want to risk going to brick-and-mortar stores because of the pandemic, but now they will have to deal with the back side of that largesse — gift returns.

They, too, are expected to be enormous. According to Narvar, Inc., a software technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands, shoppers are expected to return twice as many items from Christmas 2020 as they did in the previous year.

That will cost companies more than $1.1 billion, according to Narvar.

