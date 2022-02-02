Journal Times editorial: Retail theft crackdown should get approval

The Legislature was back in session last week moving ahead on a batch of contentious legislation ranging from vaccine passport bans to curbing violence at protests.

Like a lot of GOP-authored legislation, they’ll likely face vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Here’s one that shouldn’t — a proposal to toughen penalties for coordinated shoplifting. Its chief sponsor is state Sen. Duey Stroebel, a Republican from Saukville.

Under Stroebel’s proposal, the severity of penalties for committing thefts as a group would be determined by the total value of all the stolen items. Under current law, penalties vary from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the value of the stolen property.

Aggregating the value of the stolen property makes it far more likely that felony penalties would come into play.

We’re good with that.

We watched in horror this last Christmas season when thieves descended on California stores ranging from Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton to Home Depot smashing displays and grabbing clothes, handbags and jackets and then fleeing to waiting cars. One mob — clearly coordinated by cellphone — numbered 30 people who raided several San Francisco stores and another in nearby Walnut Creek at a Nordstrom’s reportedly involved 80 people.

California, not surprisingly, has moved to re-establish the crime of organized retail theft.

Wisconsin should follow suit. Make no mistake that such flash-mob attacks on retail stores can’t happen here in the Midwest. News reports on Stroebel’s proposed bill said there have been no such incidents in Wisconsin.

But that’s not true. In the summer of 2019, a grab-and-run gang of about 10 people stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Pleasant Prairie’s Premium Outlets Mall along the Interstate. Just across the Illinois border in November, 14 thieves hit a Louis Vuitton store at Oak Brook Mall and loaded $100,000 worth of goods into garbage bags before fleeing.

Stroebel said last week the state needs to send a strong message that organized theft rings will be punished. We agree. Stroebel’s bill would apply to coordinated groups of five thieves or more. That may be too high, but the Legislature can work that out.

Holiday shoppers don’t need to face the prospect of running into thieving hoodlums and stores shouldn’t face the high losses they do from retail theft.

The crackdown legislation sailed through the Assembly on a 59-33 vote last week with no debate. It should get the same approval when it goes to the state Senate and we would hope it would also be green-lighted by Gov. Evers.

