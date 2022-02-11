Journal Times editorial: Rep. Tiffany's trucker idea needs to go back to the shop

We were waiting for the punch line, but it never came.

One of the most bizarre proposals we have ever heard from a Wisconsin congressman came this week when U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents the huge 7th Congressional District stretching across the northern third of the state, suggested the U.S. government enlist protesting Canadian truckers and send them to the Mexican border to curb illegal border crossings.

Tiffany, a far-right conservative, spoke at a House Freedom Caucus forum on immigration issues Tuesday and said, “I would submit to you, we should be talking to Canadian truckers in Ottawa, Canada, right now, and asking them to come to the southern border … I think they might be somewhat effective.”

We watched the video of the event, fully expecting to find that Tiffany was being facetious, but, no, he was deadpan in his comments.

Stunning. In a simple sentence, Tiffany was conflating two difficult issues — ongoing U.S immigration problems along the Mexican border and the Canadian truckers fighting against vaccine mandates for drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada border.

The truckers parked their rigs across U.S.-Canada border crossings this week aiming to shut down commercial traffic and then descended on Ottawa, jamming streets and creating an emergency situation.

Tiffany, clearly thinking out of the box, or maybe in this case out of the loony bin, suggested rolling the two problems together to find a solution.

First of all, Canadian truckers are fighting vaccine mandates — and probably have no reason to care about U.S.-Mexico border struggles. Is he suggesting they be paid to come to the Rio Grande and park their rigs at crossings to disrupt all commercial traffic? Or to park them out in the Sonoran desert where many of the illegal immigrants cross into the U.S. to create a big-rig wall?

This would be laughable if it weren’t so tragic. The Canadian vaccine feud and the U.S. illegal immigration struggles are both serious problems and they demand critical thinking and work to find resolution.

Tiffany’s lightweight “solution” offers neither. Voters in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0