U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is famous beyond the norm for a freshman member of Congress for a number of reasons:
- Her youthfulness (she’s 29).
- The frequency with which her name comes up on the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Channel — 3,181 mentions in a 42-day span earlier this year, according to the nonprofit organization Media Matters For America.
- Her savvy use of social media websites, including Twitter and Instagram.
Speaking of Instagram … “savvy” isn’t quite the word we’d use to describe one of her recent posts there.
On May 6, Ocasio-Cortez posted a video she shot in her new Washington, D.C., apartment, including the following comment: “OK everyone, I need your help, because I just moved into this apartment a few months ago, and I just flipped a switch and it made that noise and it scared the daylights out of me.”
“That noise.”
What kind of switch within one’s own home could cause such terror?
Home security system?
Car alarm?
Virtual assistant — the name may or may not rhyme with “hexa” — gone rogue?
“I am told this is a garbage disposal,” she said. “I’ve never seen a garbage disposal. I never had one in any place I’ve ever lived.”
Wait, seriously?
She’s from New York City, graduated cum laude from Boston University, and has never seen a garbage disposal?
Do they not have garbage disposals in that city that’s constantly telling us how great it is?
In many parts of that city, no, they don’t.
Garbage disposals were illegal in NYC until 1997; Ocasio-Cortez said in a follow-up Instagram post that the appliances “never really became a thing after the ban was lifted.”
In the May 6 video, Ocasio-Cortez — one of the Democratic proponents of the “Green New Deal” — wonders aloud whether the garbage disposal is “environmentally sound.”
If the congresswoman were to make a trip to Wisconsin, we’re confident officials at InSinkErator would be happy to explain and demonstrate how the Racine company’s garbage disposals help keep food waste out of landfills, which may (as the company’s website says) help reduce methane emissions and the possibility of groundwater contamination.
If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez does make the trip, we’re hoping she’ll also stop by one of our family-owned bakeries to post on Instagram about kringle.
Seriously? The editorial board wastes time on AOC never having a garage disposal, yet ignore serious issues like fat Don's crazy trade wars that are bankrupting farmers and costing American consumers $30 billion before the buffoon's latest escalation?
