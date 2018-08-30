On Saturday night, as news of the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain spread around the nation and the world, one of the Arizona Republican’s longtime Senate colleagues, Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York, paid tribute to McCain while making public a proposal:
“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people,” Schumer wrote on Twitter. “John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller — never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.
“The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”
The Russell Senate Office Building is one of three in which the nation’s 100 senators have offices. The other two are named after Sen. Everett Dirksen, a member of the Senate Republican leadership from 1957 to 1969, and Sen. Philip Hart, a Democrat who served from 1959 to 1976 and was nicknamed “the conscience of the Senate.”
It’s no coincidence that Schumer has proposed renaming the Russell Building for McCain. McCain’s offices were there, and it’s where meetings of the Senate Armed Services Committee are held; McCain — a Navy veteran who served heroically in the Vietnam War — was chairman of that committee for the final three-plus years of his more than 31 years in the Senate.
But Schumer’s motivation for removing Russell’s name in particular is obvious, and we are in complete agreement with him.
Richard Russell was a Democratic senator from Georgia from 1933 to 1971; for much of that time Georgia was a part of what was known as “the solid South;” the states of the southeast U.S. were almost exclusively Democratic then, and those Southern Democrats upheld segregation and opposed civil rights for blacks through every means at their disposal.
“As one who was born and reared in the atmosphere of the Old South,” Russell told his constituents during his first Senate campaign, “with six generations of my forebears now resting beneath Southern soil, I am willing to go as far and make as great a sacrifice to preserve and ensure white supremacy in the social, economic, and political life of our state as any man who lives within her borders.”
Russell twice filibustered federal bans on lynching — the second time joining a joint filibuster which lasted six weeks, all to keep the lynching bill from receiving a vote.
He referred to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which banned employment discrimination and lunch counters for whites only, as “this short-sighted and disastrous legislation.” After President Lyndon B. Johnson, Russell’s fellow Democrat, signed that bill into law, Russell boycotted the 1964 Democratic National Convention at which Johnson was nominated for a full term of his own.
Russell — along with U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who famously walked out of the 1948 Democratic National Convention and ran for president as a third-party candidate in opposition to civil rights for blacks and desegregation — was one of the authors of the Southern Manifesto, a 1956 document signed by dozens of Southern lawmakers opposed to Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court case in which the justices found state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students to be unconstitutional.
Richard Russell was a leader of, and remains a symbol of, the white supremacist movement that held enormous power in American government in the middle of the 20th century. His name should not be on a Senate office building in the 21st century.
There are many Americans who disagreed with John McCain’s policy positions: A majority of voters chose Barack Obama over McCain in the 2008 presidential election.
But before his death, McCain had asked Obama to speak at his funeral. It is likely the request was made in part because McCain and Obama were friendly rivals; one of the reasons McCain is so well-respected by Democrats in Washington is that he saw Democrats as the opponent, not the enemy.
The tributes flowing in McCain’s memory, from people who likely did not vote for him for president in the 2000 primaries or the 2008 general election, are a rising tide because no one questioned his love for his country or his respect for those who shared that love, even if they disagreed with him.
John McCain was a great patriot and an American hero.
Renaming a Senate office building in his honor would ensure that future senators are inspired to follow his example.
