Journal Times editorial: Region should get strong support for FEMA aid for shoreline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is something I’ve never seen before, and I’ve been in this community my entire life,” he told the Journal Times.

In Milwaukee County, damage is estimated at $10.7 million to infrastructure.

County officials pledged to work with federal officials, whose visit this week started the process to determine whether our area meets the threshold for federal aid.

“We’re there to work hand-in-hand with locals,” Sandy Jasmund, external affairs officer for FEMA, told the Journal Sentinel. “We’ll be there as long as needed to look at any of the damage they want us to see.”

Early indications from the inspectors’ visit in Kenosha were that local damage estimates met the threshold for aid, said Horace Staples, county emergency management director. Staples said Evers will have 30 days to submit the request for federal aid once all of the estimates are completed.

Given the need locally, we hope our representatives in Washington get on board and lend their support to bringing federal dollars to Southeast Wisconsin.

And it’s clear that we can count on U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who said he is committed to doing his part to help local areas receive federal resources.