Journal Times editorial: Redistricting process must be expedited

On Friday, April 15 — the very day that candidates wanting to run for state office could start circulating nomination papers — the Wisconsin Supreme Court finally made a ruling on what the state legislative districts will look like for the next 10 years.

It’s about time, and it shouldn’t have taken so long.

Everything shouldn’t always come down to the wire. There should be a clear deadline for when these districts are to be finalized.

Instead, the deadline is essentially by June 1 when nomination papers are due for someone to run for office. But that is a little late if you don’t even know what geographical district you are representing.

Redistricting is an important part of the democratic election process. It is imperative that districts are evenly divided and that all areas of the state and nation are fairly represented. Unfortunately, the process has turned into an ugly political game every 10 years. When you have a governor who represents one party and a legislature that is controlled by another party, there will be an impasse.

That impasse was obvious before the process started. Knowing there will be impasses again in the future, hard deadlines should be set for this process.

Instead, even after the state Supreme Court decision, the Wisconsin Election Commission released a statement saying: “Barring any further court challenge, the state legislative maps approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court are the maps that will be used for the 2022 election cycle and on which the circulation of nomination papers, due June 1, will be based.”

They didn’t say these are the maps. They said “barring any further court challenge.” That doesn’t provide much certainly going forward.

Yet candidates are expected to go out and start collecting signatures for office. They had better be careful, since there is still the possibility they could collect signatures from people who don’t end up living in their district. They had better collect a bunch of extra signatures to be safe.

The WEC, as part of its guidance, warned candidates that following the state Supreme Court decision, the WEC received detailed map data from the Legislative Technology Services Bureau so it can begin to implement the new state legislative maps. But, the WEC added, the process takes time.

It goes on to say that candidates may want to consult their own legal counsel if they plan to start circulating nomination papers before detailed legislative district data is implemented and available.

For now, candidates had better be careful. Hopefully, in the future, we can do better as a state.

