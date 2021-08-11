Journal Times editorial: ‘Racist’ rock rolled off UW-Madison campus hill

The giant granite boulder that sat atop Observatory Hill on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus for almost a century was rolled away last week to a new and obscure home on university property near Lake Kegonsa where it can live out its days hopefully not offending the perpetually offended.
The 42-ton boulder, a rare large example of a pre-Cambrian glacial erratic that was likely more than 2 billion years old, was deposited on what was to become the UW campus by glaciers as they retreated north.
For the record, the old boulder never uttered a single racial slur while on campus. Rocks are like that.
For years, only the top of the boulder was visible until it was dug out of Observatory Hill in 1925 and moved near the top of the hill and rechristened “Chamberlin Rock” in honor of former university president and geologist Thomas Crowder Chamberlin.
That’s when the seed of trouble was planted. A news report in the Wisconsin State Journal on Oct. 9, 1925 on the excavation of the boulder, said, “For centuries, the huge granite “niggerhead,” partly visible, has been lying there on the hill, just alongside the cinder drive. For three days a crew of men, with horses, steel cable and a capstan of 75-tons pulling capacity have been working to bring it to the surface. It will be placed at the top of the hill, between the (Washburn) observatory and an Indian mound and faced with a bronze tablet which will set forth its history …”
Patently offensive for its racist reference today, at the time “niggerhead” was a common term for a large black rock, for hills and other geological objects. It was used as a brand name for a variety of consumer products from soap and canned oysters to tobacco, golf tees and toy cap pistols, according to Wikipedia.
Times changed and such usages are now taboo as well they should be.
The UW boulder stood quietly at its sentinel spot overlooking Lake Mendota for decades where it was known as “Chamberlin Rock” by geology students who came to study it, students taking a lunch break or parents strolling about campus on visitors’ day and taking in the view.
When black students on campus demonstrated in 1969 and the National Guard was deployed in response, there were no marches to the boulder on the hill to demand its removal — because the one-time use of the racist name had faded into obscurity. The upshot of the Black Student Strike was a brief visit by the Wisconsin National Guard to campus and the creation of the African American Studies Program.
The rock was not involved.
That changed a year ago, when someone dug up the 1925 news story with the offensive reference and the innocent boulder soon became “a painful symbol of racism to generations of students,” according to news reports.
The Wisconsin Black Student Union and the Native American student organization, Wunk Sheek, demanded the removal of the boulder and testified at a campus meeting last fall that the continued presence of the rock was “a daily reminder of the injustices, past and present, that students of color face on campus,” news report said.
Really? A rock that had stood there for more than 90 years without uttering a peep or carrying any signs that were in any way racially offensive?
To our dismay, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and other UW officials bought in to these specious arguments and, in the spirit of kowtowing to student protests, directed that Chamberlin Rock be moved — and it should lose its plaque, too.
So, it rolled off the hill last week on a flatbed truck headed for its new home near Lake Kegonsa, where its only visitors will likely be geology students and perhaps an occasional visitor paying homage to the rock as a victim of a misguided “woke” campaign on campus and the university’s willingness to appease protesting students.
The rock won’t care. It’s a rock.
But the $50,000 in donated money that was used to move it would likely have had more impact if it had been used for a scholarship for a minority student.