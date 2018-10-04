The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round … But not for all students.
In a two-part report earlier this week, The Journal Times explored the conundrum facing some Racine Unified School District students and parents: They live less than two miles from the child’s boundary school, but more than 1.5 miles from it, meaning that under state law and RUSD policy, that child is not eligible to be bused to school.
Think of some of the harshest winter days we’ve experienced here in Racine County in recent years. Would you want to spend part of those days walking three miles total to school and back?
If you find yourself saying “I did when I was a kid,” we would then ask: Did you have a hat and gloves? Boots?
We hope you did, and unfortunately we know that not every RUSD student is able to get sufficiently bundled up for a frigid walk to and from school in January.
Unified offers optional busing for children who live within two miles of their school, if the child can make it to a stop for a bus that already travels to his or her school and there is an empty seat on that bus. The charge for yearly service per family is $300, an amount that Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, called a “nominal” fee.
Considering the fact that 58 percent of RUSD students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals — that percentage is from Unified’s 2017-18 fiscal year adopted budget — we’re not so sure that $300 is a nominal fee for the families of some of those students.
Racine Unified’s district is large, and while we have supported the district’s initiatives to use its building stock as efficiently as possible, it stands to reason that if you close a school building, some students will end up having to travel farther to their new school.
The mission of public education is to educate all of a community’s students. We think expanding busing would turn out to be a worthwhile use of the Racine Unified public’s money.
We’re not suggesting that Unified make busing all things to all people. If you volunteer to send your child to a school other than his or her boundary school, or if you live east of I-94 and opt to send your child to Union Grove High School, then we feel your child’s transportation should remain your responsibility. Our point of emphasis is children attending their boundary schools.
We urge Unified administrators to explore all possibilities in favor of reducing the distance from school for bus service qualification.
The corporate parents of the Journal Times are going to kick in the millions of dollars for this? Winters are no worse now than they have been for the past 70 years that two mile has been the limit. We bemoan the fact that kids today are out of shape with one side of our mouth and worry that a two mile walk is too far out of the other.
