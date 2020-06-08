Journal Times editorial: Racine Unified should hold in-person graduations this summer

“I’ve been waiting 12 years for this,” said Mary Werth, proud of her son, Hunter. “We deserved to see this.”

She and every parent in attendance certainly did. It can work, and Waterford showed us how.

Now it’s time for Kenosha Unified and Racine Unified School Districts to schedule in-person commencement ceremonies in July.

KUSD initially did that and then backed off two weeks ago, citing state and county restrictions. Its plan to hold a virtual ceremony in late July sparked protests last week by members of the Class of 2020 who want what they deserve.

And we want that for them. There is nothing bigger for a family and for the community at large than celebrating high school graduations.

It’s this way every year, and it should be this way in 2020 too.

Why can’t the Racine Unified and Kenosha Unified districts use their stadiums for outdoor commencements with social distancing in place in the stands?

The graduates, walking to pick up their diplomas, are not in any danger of getting the virus according to CDC guidelines that say it takes 10 minutes at 6-feet distance to have any spread.