Journal Times editorial: Racine teachers' union needs new leadership after disturbing segregation post

The teachers’ union should be the biggest cheerleader for the district’s students and schools, not the school bully.

Kids attack each other enough on social media. They don’t need the teachers union bashing them as well.

Among the people who called out the post and the union were parents whose kids were on those teams pictured in the post. One said: “I’m disgusted that you use our children for this … Don’t judge someone by how they appear. Don’t assume race based on how a person looks.”

Another said: “As a parent of one of the children in the top picture, I’m appalled that my child is part of this disgusting post. My husband and I are both RUSD teachers, who have been a part of the union our entire careers and are proud to send our children to this school district. This post is unnecessary.”

Racine Unified has gone through its struggles over the years and there are still obstacles to overcome. But we should all be able to rally around student accomplishments.

In order for Unified to get better, the district needs to unify and celebrate the wins.

To tear down the district and the kids after an accomplishment is sad and wrong.

The REU needs new leadership: People to cheer for students, not tear them down.

