Journal Times editorial: Racine Library upgrades are welcome

The quiet of the Racine Public Library won’t be so quiet this month as work begins on a major renovation project that will reshape the second floor and add a long-needed new entrance along Lake Avenue.

It’s a welcome project – one that will take months before it is finished up early next year and cost an estimated $1.8 million. The good news there is the building project will not require tax dollars; the funding will come from a number of trust funds, including $1.2 million from the New Facilities Trust Fund, $150,000 from the Boernke Trust Fund and $170,000 from the Emily Lee Trust Fund.

The work will also enable the library to shift some of its focus, according to library executive director Angela Zimmermann, who said, “The library of the 2020s, in essence, must offer new technology and increasingly human-centered services. It also must be easier and more enjoyable to use.”

The library transformation will boost its ability to accommodate requests for new meeting spaces, provide an upgraded Innovation Lab, Teen Space and History Room and even add a recording studio. A new staircase will also be added.

“While checking out books and other items remains an important part of library services, we’ve noticed an increase in our patrons’ requests for human services to meet their basic needs,” Zimmermann said. The shift in library emphasis, she said, is going from “collections to connections” – with the idea of staff helping people to find resources, attend events and study.

When the dust starts flying it will take some getting used to – the computer area will be moved to the northeast corner of the second floor and shelves will be moved to different areas to accommodate the construction work.

And yes, the noise level will likely go up a bit.

But hopefully, when it’s completed in early 2023, it will accomplish the vision of an upgraded library program that, as Zimmermann put it will be “providing new services that transform the purpose and definition of libraries, we open options for Racine and support its well-being, learning and innovation for years to come.”

Let the dust fly.

