Journal Times editorial: Racine County deserves breakdown on cases like Kenosha

“This is all based on testing,” she said. “As you know, not everybody’d able to get a test… It is the best data we have given the testing we’ve had.”

Kenosha County is providing data that we should get regionally, statewide and nationally. And it’s important to know that county officials got the idea in Southeast Wisconsin.

In late March the county formed a Joint information Center. Representatives of law enforcement, public health, emergency services meet virtually every other day, joined at times by county officials.

They share updates and collectively develop messages, and early on they got the idea for a COVID-19 information hub from Racine County. They noticed features like a food locator and polling places and decided to create a similar portal in Kenosha County.

They also noticed census tracking on a Milwaukee site and decided to move in that direction for Kenosha County. Once the county had about 50 cases they would start to show them in mapping.

There is some manual data entry daily by county staff, but it’s clearly worth the effort as Kenosha County is providing valuable mapping information for residents.

We encourage Racine and other counties to offer it.