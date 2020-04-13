Journal Times editorial: Racine County deserves breakdown on cases like Kenosha

In this time of continued uncertainty, we all need as much information about the coronavirus as we can get, especially as we start discussing plans to reopen businesses.
And that includes a breakdown of testing and cases that help us understand more about this virus and its threat.
Kenosha County has taken a lead in informing the community through its COVID-19 Information Hub, unveiled last week and improved this week with the addition of identifying cases by municipality, age, gender and race.
This census tracking helps our understanding with timely information at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19, from there scroll down and click on Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard.
The site also offers links to relevant resources and answers to frequently asked questions, and it regularly updates local, state and national statistics on the health emergency.
“We want to be able to provide the most up-to-date information in one location,” Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer, said when the site was unveiled. “It will be updated daily.”
On Tuesday night, as the mapping went live, Freiheit told the County Board “all but three of our census tracks have had positive patients.
“This is all based on testing,” she said. “As you know, not everybody’d able to get a test… It is the best data we have given the testing we’ve had.”
Kenosha County is providing data that we should get regionally, statewide and nationally. And it’s important to know that county officials got the idea in Southeast Wisconsin.
In late March the county formed a Joint information Center. Representatives of law enforcement, public health, emergency services meet virtually every other day, joined at times by county officials.
They share updates and collectively develop messages, and early on they got the idea for a COVID-19 information hub from Racine County. They noticed features like a food locator and polling places and decided to create a similar portal in Kenosha County.
They also noticed census tracking on a Milwaukee site and decided to move in that direction for Kenosha County. Once the county had about 50 cases they would start to show them in mapping.
There is some manual data entry daily by county staff, but it’s clearly worth the effort as Kenosha County is providing valuable mapping information for residents.
We encourage Racine and other counties to offer it.
The more we know about COVID-19 locally, the better we are as a community. We are all in this together.
