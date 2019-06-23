City of Racine officials and a bipartisan group of legislators came together this month to announce plans for a $48 million hotel and convention center that would connect with Festival Hall.
The proposal is a game-changer for Downtown Racine and Racine County as a whole.
Currently, local trade groups wanting to hold a convention must go elsewhere in the state for their events. This proposal opens up so many opportunities.
When meetings or trade shows at the convention center would be done for the day or on break, event attendees could venture up to Main Street to check out the restaurants and shops.
But this project cannot advance until legislation passes: Part of Racine’s lakefront is filled lake bed and there are laws regarding how formerly submerged land can be used.
David-Elias Rachie of Gatehouse Capital Corp. told the Journal Times Editorial Board earlier this month that the project is essentially at a standstill until legislation passes allowing for the development along the lakefront.
This week, legislators will be busy with the state budget, and rightfully so. The biennial state budget is supposed to go into effect July 1, and agencies throughout the state are anxiously waiting for its passage for planning purposes.
While the budget is an obvious focus, legislation allowing for the Racine convention center should also be considered a high priority.
If there is any way to get something scheduled this week, that should be done. If the budget cannot be passed before the Legislature’s scheduled summer break, then any special session or extraordinary session should include the convention center legislation.
The bill has multiple positive aspects for the area and includes language saying the public land “must provide or increase public recreation, arts, event, or civic opportunities in or near navigable waters or increase or improve public access to navigable water.”
Also in the bill: “At least 20 percent of property-tax revenues generated from a public-private partnership must be dedicated to support and improve public access to and enjoyment of navigable waters or recreational opportunities within the parcels.”
This bill and the convention center are solid proposals and should be able to move forward without problem.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, a veteran legislator whose district includes the Racine lakefront, said they have done bills before in two weeks and this should be able to pass as well.
“This is important,” Wirch said. “Time is money.”
That is something both Republicans and Democrats should be able to understand.
“This is important,” Wirch said. “Time is money.”........Buffet Bob, this could happen right after Tony "post turtle" Evers signs the middle class tax cut bill. Better talk to your boy, he's not working with a captive audience anymore!
