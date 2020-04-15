Journal Times editorial: Race playing a role in virus deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus has shown itself to be a racist killer here in America.

Its victims are disproportionately from our black communities, judging from early, and incomplete, data on coronavirus deaths.

In city after city, state after state, that is showing to be the case.

Consider that, as of the first week in April, Louisiana, one of the hotbeds of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70 percent of the deaths there were African Americans. That’s more than double the state’s percentage of African Americans overall (32 percent).

Or Chicago, where 72 percent of the city’s deaths have been among blacks, even though they make up just 30 percent of the Windy City’s population. In Illinois overall, 43 percent of those who have died are African American, although they represent 15 percent of its population.

In Michigan, where 14 percent of the population is African American, they account for a third of the positive tests for COVID-19 and 40 percent of state deaths.