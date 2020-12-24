Journal Times editorial: Questionable decisions at the state Capitol

We wish the newlyweds every happiness. We also wish they had exchanged their vows at some other venue.

Then there’s the fight over the artificial tree.

Two Republican state lawmakers put up an artificial Christmas tree on Dec. 15 in the rotunda of the state Capitol for a second time, hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit to display it, the Associated Press reported Dec. 17.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, broadcast their reinstallation and decorating of the tree live on Facebook, calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment in defiance of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. Evers chose not to erect a Christmas tree in the rotunda this year because the Capitol building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tittl and Sortwell said they really wanted to have a Christmas tree in the rotunda even though the governor was against it.

“It doesn’t hurt anything,” Tittl said in an interview. “It’s not using any resources. It doesn’t have to be watered. Kids from all over the country have sent us ornaments to put on the tree.”