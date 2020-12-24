Journal Times editorial: Questionable decisions at the state Capitol

There’s been some questionable decision-making at the state Capitol recently. We’re not, however, talking about taxes or legislation.
A state senator’s daughter was married in the Senate Parlor earlier this month, even though requests for other events have been denied as the state Capitol remains closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Dec. 17.
The ceremony for the daughter of Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, appears to have been the first private event unrelated to state business approved in the Capitol since the Department of Administration closed the building on March 27 due to the pandemic.
Senate Sergeant at Arms Ted Blazel said his office had received six requests for use of Senate facilities related to wedding ceremonies since March, but only Marklein’s was approved based on the number of people planning to attend. Denied requests ranged from 30 to 50 people in several cases to as many as 130 people in one request, while the Dec. 11 wedding included 12 people.
“It’s not unique in that there have been multiple requests,” Blazel said. “It ends up being unique in that it’s the only one that’s taken place, and I will tell you it’s all solely based upon numbers.”
We’re left to wonder if a young couple from Racine County without any family connection to a state Senator would have been given approval to hold their 12-person wedding ceremony in the Senate Parlor.
We wish the newlyweds every happiness. We also wish they had exchanged their vows at some other venue.
Then there’s the fight over the artificial tree.
Two Republican state lawmakers put up an artificial Christmas tree on Dec. 15 in the rotunda of the state Capitol for a second time, hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit to display it, the Associated Press reported Dec. 17.
Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, broadcast their reinstallation and decorating of the tree live on Facebook, calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment in defiance of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. Evers chose not to erect a Christmas tree in the rotunda this year because the Capitol building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tittl and Sortwell said they really wanted to have a Christmas tree in the rotunda even though the governor was against it.
“It doesn’t hurt anything,” Tittl said in an interview. “It’s not using any resources. It doesn’t have to be watered. Kids from all over the country have sent us ornaments to put on the tree.”
Their first request to put up a “historical display” was denied by Evers’ administration. The lawmakers appealed. Capitol Police Chief David Erwin denied the appeal in a Thursday email. The primary reason the permit was denied, Erwin said, is that the Department of Administration does not have the authority to approve displays on the ground floor of the Capitol. That authority rests with the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, he said.
“These long-standing and consistent permitting rules have been used for over 40 years to ensure a fair and equitable process for freedom of speech exercises in the Capitol, regardless of an individual’s political leaning,” DOA Assistant Deputy Secretary Olivia Hwang wrote to the lawmakers on Tuesday, informing them the tree had been removed.
She suggested the lawmakers contact their GOP colleague, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who chairs the board that approves ground-floor displays in the Capitol. Loudenbeck herself applied for and received a permit to erect an artificial Christmas tree on the first floor of the Capitol, Hwang said.
Tittl told the AP they have now applied for a permit with the board Loudenbeck heads as well as with the Evers administration for a second time.
In a nation which has its origins in the belief that everyone should be able to practice their religion freely, it’s important that the government not be seen as favoring one religion over another. Taking down the senators’ tree, however, is the wrong application of the right idea.
We suggest that the Evers Administration and the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board follow the example set in Racine’s Monument Square in recent years: Make all religious symbols welcome in the public square. If, for example, Jewish legislators or legislative staff members wanted to place a menorah next to the tree in the Capitol, they should be welcome to do so. They should also feel welcome to do so.