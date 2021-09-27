Journal Times editorial: Put edible food in mouths, not landfills

There’s work to be done when it comes to our landfills.

That’s apparent from a state Department of Natural Resources snapshot of what we’re putting into state disposal sites.

Organic waste — which includes food waste, yard waste and diapers — account for more than 30 percent of the stuff we send to landfills. That’s about 1.3 million tons.

What’s perhaps more worrisome if, like us, you want to reduce the need for creating expensive new landfills which wind up costing tax dollars, is that waste food, formerly edible food that was spoiled or discarded, combined with food scraps like banana peels, account for about 20 percent of that waste and, the study said, that’s double the percentage found in a previous Wisconsin landfill study in 2009.

We’re not doing too good on the recycling front, either. Despite a statewide recycling program, the 2020 study found increased amounts of recycling materials that were mistakenly put into the trash instead of recycling bins. Paper accounted for 21.3 percent, plastic 17 percent, glass, 2.2 percent and metal 4.6 percent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}