Journal Times editorial: Public meetings must include the public, in person or remotely

Yet she was stopped by the sheriff’s deputies, handcuffed, escorted out, and given two tickets and a court date after 20 minutes in the squad car. She has a July 1 court date and is looking at a maximum ticket cost of $767.50 each.

Mary Magdalen Moser of Kenosha is angry, as is her board supervisor, Zach Rodriguez. And you should be, too.

Nobody should be arrested in Kenosha County, in Wisconsin, or anywhere in this country for simply attending a public meeting.

Those sheriff’s deputies should not have been there in the first place. Neither should the County Board members. They should be meeting remotely.

Rodriguez said a change to virtual meetings would only require an adjustment to the board’s rules.

And he took exception to a statement regarding citizen comments that was listed on last Tuesday’s agenda.

“The part that troubles me the most is, if you look at our agenda, it very clearly states, it’s highlighted in red, it’s in bold lettering, that we’re asking the public not to come,” he said. “It doesn’t say you will not be let in the doors, and it certainly doesn’t say you will be met with force and arrested at the door for trying to attend.