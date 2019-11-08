Journal Times editorial: Provide Sgt. Giese's disciplinary record

But we also lament Chief Soens’ decision not to release Giese’s disciplinary record over the past 12 years with the police department, which were requested by The Journal Times.

Remarkably, Soens did release some of Giese’s employment history — his commendations — six of them between 2010 and 2014. They included commendations for arresting a drunk driver, firing his duty weapon four times and killing a dog as it was reportedly attacking another officer during a home investigation; evidence gathering at a homicide investigation and even helping provide a perimeter at a school break-in.

So we get the good, but not the bad or the ugly — if there are any. And, of course, we don’t know since Soens would not release any records of reprimands or complaints against Sgt. Giese.

In his refusal to release Giese’s disciplinary record, Soens said confidentiality was necessary to protect the reputation and privacy interests of the individual employee and “disclosure of these records would interfere with command staff’s ability to effectively direct, supervise and manage the police force.”

He wrote that the department had conducted a balancing test on the release of the records as required by law and decided not to release some of the records — any complaints or disciplinary actions.