Journal Times editorial: Protests at private homes divide rather than unify

During a Nov. 9 Burlington Area School District Board meeting at Karcher Middle School, the crowd became so loud and disruptive that School Board members adjourned without taking action. Police arrived to escort demonstrators from the building.
The issue at the center of debate was a new anti-racism policy.
In recent months, there have been concerning reports of racial incidents in Burlington. There have been reports of racial slurs hurled at students of color, and even one where slurs were written into woodchips at a playground.
That should not happen anywhere, especially not in schools.
The most recent reports and the contentious Nov. 9 School Board meeting came after a fourth-grade teacher at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington incorporated into her lesson plan a lesson on social justice and equality that included Black Lives Matter.
There are plans to vote on a new anti-racism policy on Monday — a meeting which is set to be held virtually because schools are now closed for in-person schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some say the policy doesn’t go far enough to address the issues. Some have announced plans to protest outside School Board members’ homes during the upcoming meeting.
As part of our freedom in this country, we are able to protest to have our voices heard. But having a caravan going around the city, protesting in front of School Board members’ homes, is not the best way to try to get the point across.
Knowing people may be protesting outside homes, many School Board members may opt to go somewhere else for their virtual meeting, meaning the only ones who will have to hear the protesters are neighbors.
That comes as people’s anxiety is higher than ever, due to the pandemic that has flipped life upside down for everyone, and a divisive presidential election.
The school’s anti-racism policy, and how or if social justice and equality are taught in school, are important matters. It’s a topic that people throughout the community rightfully feel passionate about.
But the right way to address this issue is not yelling and fighting at a School Board meeting. It’s not protesting in front of people’s houses.
That is not the way to unify the community. It’s only going to create more division. It’s only going to create fear and more tension.
