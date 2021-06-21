Journal Times editorial: Prison guard shortage is a complex issue

One small thing the Legislature is doing to try to recruit workers is revoking a state rule that prohibits advertising for open correctional officer positions on billboards. That seems to be an obvious thing to do. But it’s certainly not that simple.

The pay bonuses are a good idea, but the state also needs to look at the bigger picture and ask: Does every individual behind bars need to be there? That doesn’t mean advocating to open the doors and let everyone out. It means taking a careful look at the different circumstances and determining what is right for that situation. Many offenders still need to be locked up. We only have to look at Milwaukee and see the car thieves who keep committing crimes because they are never really published.