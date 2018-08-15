We got lucky this time. But what about the next time?
Like many Americans, we were horrified Friday night at the news that a ground crew employee of Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, stole an empty plane — a good-sized 70-passenger Bombardier Q400 turboprop — and took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, also known as Sea-Tac, with no authorization.
Quickly chased by two F-15 fighters that tried to redirect the plane out over the Pacific Ocean, the airline employee, Richard Russell, 29, took the plane on an hour-long jaunt with a series of loops and barrel rolls, all the while talking to the control tower — sometimes disjointedly and apologizing to people who cared about him and calling himself “just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess, never really knew it until now.”
He then crashed the plane in a wooded area on sparsely populated Ketron Island in Puget Sound. No one was killed or injured except the outlaw pilot.
We’re thankful for that even as we count up the “what ifs” of what could have gone wrong and how disastrous it could have been for residents in the heavily populated Seattle-Tacoma-Portland region.
What if the pilot had steered toward Seattle’s downtown or to Safeco Field, the baseball stadium hosting a sold-out Pearl Jam rock concert that night? How could a single worker with no pilot’s license have gotten through security and taken a plane at a major U.S. airport without being detected or stopped?
And of course, the biggest question: How can we prevent this from happening again?
The honest answer to that is maybe we can’t. There are never any rock-solid guarantees of preventing someone — or some group — from going over the edge and inflicting mayhem and destruction on others for any number of delusional reasons. We have seen that multiple times in school shootings, at the Boston Marathon, at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last October and, of course, on Sept. 11, 2001.
But we can learn from these episodes and use that knowledge to arm ourselves against future mayhem.
It’s not just a matter of luck. In the Sea-Tac plane theft, control dispatchers were quick to order a ground stop at the airport and clear the airspace, even though that resulted in flight diversions and cancellations. Controllers patiently and calmly tried to talk Russell into landing the stolen plane — even as North American Aerospace Defense Command F-15 fighters were dispatched from Portland.
While it remains a mystery how a ground crew member with no license or pilot training could have gotten the skills to take the plane and take off, it was not that Russell had no security clearance. Russell had been employed by Horizon Air for more than three years, according to news reports, and had undergone multiple criminal background checks, according to Alaska Airline officials.
And it was no matter of luck that NORAD fighters were scrambled so quickly from Portland to answer the threat. The United States spent $110 million last year on Operation Noble Eagle to train and maintain national guardsmen, active-duty reservists and the Air Force in the defense of U.S. facilities. That program was developed as a response to 9/11.
We have no doubt that had Russell turned his pirated aircraft, with or without passengers, back toward the mainland that the F-15s would have blown Russell and the aircraft out of the sky before he reached population centers.
No, that was not luck. It was preparedness.
In that same vein, we expect the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies will look long and hard at this episode: At things like the security of a puddle-jumper plane accessible by built-in staircases instead of the jetways used by larger planes. At things like the ignition systems these smaller planes employ and whether more security is needed there.
There are lessons to be learned and procedures to study hard. But the fact that there was no major loss of life in the Sea-Tac piracy — with only the death of the outlaw pilot — shows us we can minimize the threat to ourselves and our cities with vigilance and preparedness.
What? The RJT is dropping the ball on this one. Just take a page out of the left wing liberal Democrats play book.......Just make potential targets "airplane free" zones!!! Problem solved.
This guy most likely learned to fly the airplane on commonly sold flight simulator programs on his computer or maybe even a video game console. Those things are very realistic which makes them so popular.
Probably the simplest measure to prevent this from happening again would be to just make it harder to start up an airplane. It absolutely should be harder to steal an airplane than it is stealing a car with the keys inside. There are some pretty effective anti-theft devices for cars these days and I wouldn't think it would be too difficult to design and install similar anti-theft devices on airplanes. I don't know what it might cost to retrofit commercial airplanes, but given the number I don't believe it would be an outrageous amount compared with what an airline will pay in lawsuits if one their planes is stolen and crashed into something or someplace killing an untold amount of innocent people.
No you "wouldn't think" it would be too difficult. It would be expensive, very expensive and difficult. The answer is in security on the ground. Controlled access. But then again that all fails from time to time. Hence the reason flight crew go through a more rigid screening than bag handlers or rampers. But then again even pilots go off the rails from time to time.
