The federal government in June reversed itself on a five year court fight and agreed to a settlement with a Texas company that opened the door this week to allow it to publish downloadable blueprints for 3D-printed homemade plastic guns.
The “era of downloadable guns” as the developer, Cody Wilson, called it was set to begin at 12:01 this morning when his company plans to publish digital blueprints for the firearms, including handguns and AR-15s, online — barring any last-minute success by eight states and the District of Columbia to block it in court.
The beauty of home-printed weapons, of course, is that they would carry no serial numbers and are untraceable. Since they are made of plastic they would be virtually undetectable by metal-detectors and scanners. That means all the millions and billions of dollars the federal government has spent to make air travel safer in the wake of 9/11, and to protect our courthouses, the halls of Congress and the White House and even some schools would be seriously compromised. That would make the “ghost guns,” as they’re called, attractive to terrorists of all stripe and sort — foreign ones and homegrown ones.
It would also provide access to weapons to Americans who are currently barred from buying metal guns since 3D printers require no background checks: felons, domestic abusers, and some people with mental illnesses.
We don’t kid ourselves that there aren’t already enough metal-made weapons around the country and they will probably inflict more deaths and wounds than plastic weapons. But the 3D guns pose a new and dangerous challenge that threatens to undercut existing systems designed to safeguard us and some of our most vulnerable institutions.
Nor do we think that plastic guns will be as accurate or as lethal as metal guns. Some will undoubtedly explode on firing. But we also know that fledgling technologies almost always get better in time and we have already seen the cost of 3D printers drop — with some as cheap as a couple of hundred dollars. (No, we do not know how much it costs to buy one that is capable of printing weapons).
What we do know is that 3D printable weapons undercut our restrictions on gun ownership — restrictions that are in place for very good reasons — and have the potential to give a leg up to terrorists and their efforts to maim and destroy.
We’re baffled by the State Department’s unexpected reversal of its position on a court case that it had been winning. President Donald Trump — like President Barack Obama before him — has not been unwilling to use executive orders to make quick changes in national policy. The errant decision on 3D guns seems to us a clear danger to the country’s national security interests. We would urge him to act immediately to prevent that from happening.
Or, are we really that stupid?
On Tuesday, a federal judge issued a restraining order to stop the release of the blueprints.
Sanity has prevailed; let’s hope it sticks.
Since this board continuously taunts its readers to answer their question.....
Are we really this stupid?
The answer is YES.
You as a board are really that stupid.
Next question please.
The ignorance of this article is astonishing.
Because they're plastic, they're virtually invisible to metal detectors? No. The barrels and other parts are still heavy chunks of metal. There are dozens ofexamples of plastic/poly based firearms available to consumers for decades. There has NOT been an increase in weapons smuggled through secure areas as a result. So I'm calling that myth busted.
The idea that guns can be "traced" simply because of a serial number is ridiculous. All you will find out is the original purchasers info. If criminals want to avoid this, they simply file off the numbers so no, this doesn't open a new loophole.
Making firearms at home has been possible since firearms were invented. Trying to stop it is futile (look at Brazil and many other countries) and it would impede upon Citizen's Civil Rights.
Another left over from the Obama administration that be framed with "Trump needs to do something about his". Predictable. It's being defended as a 1st Amendment rights issue by some who compare it to the Pentagon Papers. Odd that a newspaper like the JT would want to circumvent any 1st Amendment rights. The JT must have had an unpaid summer intern write the editorial. Pretty sad.
