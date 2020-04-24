Journal Times editorial: PPP lets big businesses behave badly

That allowed Ruth Chris Steak House, a chain that has 150 locations and is valued at $250 million, to secure a PPP loan of $20 million. More than a dozen publicly traded companies with revenue of more than $100 million — including Potbelly, Shake Shack and a Tex-Mex restaurant chain with more than 10,000 employees got in line for PPP cash.

Executives at some chains contended that the size of the parent company doesn’t matter since to get the loan forgiven a minimum of three-quarters of each loan must go to payroll.

But large companies have access to more financial resources than small mom-and-pop operations which didn’t succeed in gaining PPP loans. As one Florida couple who own a small business put it: “The program has done very little to help genuine small businesses and instead has benefited large companies who have used subsidiary entities to benefit disproportionately and unfairly.”

As small business owners vented over the program, there was a little corporate guilt going around. Executives at Shake Shack, which has 189 individual restaurants, decided to give back its $10 million government PPP loan. The founder of the New York-based burger chain and the CEO said they had secured other financing and “we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million” so restaurants that “need it most can get it now.”