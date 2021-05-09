Journal Times editorial: Porters site gets new life

For more than a half-dozen years, the site of the former Porters of Racine furniture store has been a gap-toothed blank disfiguring the face of city’s Downtown.

What had once been a thriving high-end furniture store that wandered through a warren of rooms filled with fine furniture and eclectic pieces of art, Porters was a major draw for Racine — a destination site for luxury furniture buyers from across Wisconsin and the Chicago area.

Until Porters closed in 2010, it was a source of community pride that graced the Downtown with a touch of luxury for more than 150 years.

After it was razed six years ago, the heart of the Downtown was left with almost an entire city block covered with gravel, bleak and empty and it weighed heavily on the attractiveness of the heart of the city.

Until now.

That empty block could soon see new life as a seven-story, 141-unit apartment building with two retail spaces — a mix of multifamily housing and commercial components. As announced last week, the city will partner with Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis to develop the project.