Journal Times editorial: Porters site gets new life

For more than a half-dozen years, the site of the former Porters of Racine furniture store has been a gap-toothed blank disfiguring the face of city’s Downtown.
What had once been a thriving high-end furniture store that wandered through a warren of rooms filled with fine furniture and eclectic pieces of art, Porters was a major draw for Racine — a destination site for luxury furniture buyers from across Wisconsin and the Chicago area.
Until Porters closed in 2010, it was a source of community pride that graced the Downtown with a touch of luxury for more than 150 years.
After it was razed six years ago, the heart of the Downtown was left with almost an entire city block covered with gravel, bleak and empty and it weighed heavily on the attractiveness of the heart of the city.
Until now.
That empty block could soon see new life as a seven-story, 141-unit apartment building with two retail spaces — a mix of multifamily housing and commercial components. As announced last week, the city will partner with Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis to develop the project.
As envisioned, the apartments will include amenities like balconies with lake views, a first-floor lounge, sub-surface parking for 209 residential units and a rooftop terrace.
No price tag on the development has been announced, which will need city approval.
Mayor Cory Mason said: “Not only would it breathe new life into an entire city block, but it would be catalytic for future developments.”
That’s the vision, but we’ve seen visions for other Downtown developments go awry in the recent past.
Still, we’re hopeful this one succeeds. It would provide the first fully market-rate, new multifamily construction in the central city in more than two decades. Those new Downtown residents would likely support shops, restaurants and stores throughout the area.
No, it won’t replace a venerable institution like Porters, but those days are gone. This plan for multifamily housing units could bring people back to Downtown and increase the city’s livability. That’s a goal worth pursuing.