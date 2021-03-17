Journal Times editorial: Pope seeks to forge religious coexistence

The image was as stark as it was hopeful. Atop a blood-red carpet on a dais plopped in the middle of the war-torn city of Mosul in Iraq, Pope Francis told his audience that the price of endless war was more than just the destruction of ancient places of worship.
“How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed,” the Pope said.
The pope’s recent visit to Iraq, the first papal visit to the nation, was designed to show moral support to the region’s Christian minorities, while solidifying the Church’s relationship with Muslims: A task as monumental as any bridge-building effort in the past 100 years.
As UNESCO noted, the visit to Mosul was draped with significance. The city — one of the oldest in the world — was a cultural and religious center for centuries. It took incredible damage during the occupation by ISIS extremists between 2014-2017.
Additionally, the pope’s journey to the Christian northern heartland of Iraq, should be seen as a “message of peace and unity supported on a pillar of diversity,” a statement from UNESCO said.
“To see Pope Francis visit ancient religious sites, including the biblical birthplace of Abraham, spend time with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, and offer prayers in Mosul — a city that only a few years ago endured the depravity and intolerance of a group like ISIS — is a symbol of hope for the entire world,” said President Joe Biden in a statement about the visit.
According to some estimates, Christians numbered more than one million in Iraq prior to the chokehold of ISIS. Their population today may be as small as 250,000. An economy in ruins, years of war and religious persecution left Christians in Iraq little room to exist, let alone thrive.
Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017. It’s true that the armed group no longer controls any significant territory, but it still carries out random attacks, especially in the north.
Through ISIS’s cruel three-year rule of much of northern and western Iraq, and the government’s campaign against it, a broad swath of the nation lies in ruins.
According to news reports, many Iraqis have had to rebuild homes at their own expense when the fighting ended. The Christian minority was hit hard, with armed ISIS fighters often forcing a choice between conversion, death or the payment of a tax on non-Muslims.
The visit of Francis took him to the ruins of Ur in southern Iraq to underscore his message of inter-religious tolerance and fraternity. Francis said that it was fitting to gather at that place, a religiously significant site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. “From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters,” the pope said. “Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion.”
He added that peace could never exist as long as Iraqis viewed people of different faiths as the “other.”
Will the effort of the pope’s visit to Iraq bear fruit? Probably not in the immediate future. But it may help build a foundation for greater tolerance among the Iraqi population. And it did shed some extra light on the horrible condition under which many in the Christian minority are living. If nothing else, the news coverage that the pope’s trip created helped some of us remember the horrible price that religious intolerance ultimately extracts.