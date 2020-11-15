Journal Times editorial: Pollsters swing and miss again on Wisconsin

Another presidential race is in the books – well, almost in the books. There are still recounts and threatened legal actions as President Donald Trump declines to concede and shows no interest in a transition to apparent President-elect Joe Biden.
And, once again, pollsters have egg on their face for missing the mark. Leading up to Election Day, national polls pointed to a Democratic sweep with Biden up an average of 7.4 % points.
Instead, the “Blue Wave” never reached shore and, while it appears Biden won the popular vote by about 3.4%, the hard-fought election in battleground states that are key to winning the Electoral College was razor thin.
Wisconsin, one of those battleground states, flipped from the Trump column in 2016 to the Biden column on Election Day with a margin of only 20,000 votes and a recount is likely.
Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin summed up the polling failures like this: “The patient is on the emergency room table. You notice I did not say we are on the autopsy table,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think the patient can still be helped.”
Maybe. We have no doubt the pollsters will be wringing their hands and doing some soul searching over their methodologies in the weeks and months ahead, but the problem is that they did that same kind of introspection after polls botched the 2016 Trump win and tinkered with their methods – and still missed by a wide mark this year.
Our favorite – or rather least favorite – this year was the ABC News/Washington Post survey in late October that showed Joe Biden with a 17 point lead over Trump – 57% to 40%. That one should have resulted in a mandatory drug test for all the pollsters involved.
Support Local Journalism
The last Marquette Poll, which is highly regarded and widely watched, showed Biden was the preferred choice of 48% of likely voters, with a 4.4% plus or minus margin of error. Biden ended up with 49.4% of the vote in the Badger State, which was on the mark. But on the Trump side, the final poll only showed him getting 43% of likely voters – and Trump actually pulled in 48.8%.
That under-estimate of Trump support was echoed in other states as well. Franklin said preliminary reports showed 90 % of polls got the winner right, but they overestimated Biden’s lead by 5.8 percentage points.
Polling matters and it’s important for polling organizations to figure out where they went wrong. It matters not because polls sway voters to change their votes – that is unlikely. But polling studies have shown that it can affect turnout. If one candidate is ahead in the polls by a wide margin, research has shown, supporters of the other candidate may not bother to vote; why bother if your candidate doesn’t have a chance? Why take the time?
The impact then is that a polling lead can cement the leading candidate’s ultimate win.
There has been much debate among pollsters and others about the “shy Trump” voter, who doesn’t respond to pollsters for fear of social ostracization. More likely is that hidden Trump support is due to a distrust of the polls themselves – and pollsters, if they expect their work to be taken seriously, pollsters must find a way to adjust their methods to be more accurate.
Trump himself may have planted the seeds for the lack of accuracy in his support in the polls with his drumbeat of criticism of “fake polls” that sends a message to his supporters not to trust polls and to not respond to pollsters.
Franklin alluded to this saying: “The biggest threat to the validity of polling is if a particular group of voters systematically won’t talk to the pollsters, because I can’t learn anything about the preference of someone that just won’t talk to me.”
Polling organizations need to figure it out. They whiffed in 2016 and again this fall. Polls influence voter turnout, and voter turnout can decide elections like the one we just had.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!