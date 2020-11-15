Journal Times editorial: Pollsters swing and miss again on Wisconsin

Another presidential race is in the books – well, almost in the books. There are still recounts and threatened legal actions as President Donald Trump declines to concede and shows no interest in a transition to apparent President-elect Joe Biden.

And, once again, pollsters have egg on their face for missing the mark. Leading up to Election Day, national polls pointed to a Democratic sweep with Biden up an average of 7.4 % points.

Instead, the “Blue Wave” never reached shore and, while it appears Biden won the popular vote by about 3.4%, the hard-fought election in battleground states that are key to winning the Electoral College was razor thin.

Wisconsin, one of those battleground states, flipped from the Trump column in 2016 to the Biden column on Election Day with a margin of only 20,000 votes and a recount is likely.

Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin summed up the polling failures like this: “The patient is on the emergency room table. You notice I did not say we are on the autopsy table,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think the patient can still be helped.”